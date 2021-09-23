What Danielle From 90 Day Fiance Does For A Living

By Brandon Pitt
Danielle Jbali, famous for her time on “90 Day Fiance,” “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After,” and “90 Day Fiance: The Single Life,” has long dreamed of a career in nursing. Recently, she shared pictures to her Instagram feed in June, celebrating her halfway mark toward finishing nursing school, complete in her uniform. Now, she is one step closer towards earning her LPN degree (Licensed Practical Nurse).

Screen Rant reported that before Danielle started nursing school, she was employed as a caretaker for people with mental disabilities. But now, Danielle is fully immersed in her program, sharing her exceptional nursing course grades on her Instagram feed to quiet naysayers. “I have done this journey in the public eye and a lot of people thinking I could not make it,” She wrote it in August. “I want to thank my close family and friends who have supported me on this journey and they know who they are.” Danielle also stated that her official graduation was in December.

What does Mohamed think of Danielle’s new career? Continue reading to learn more.

