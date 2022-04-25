Dad Walks Away Cursing After Baby’s Gender Is Revealed to Be Girl

Dad Walks Away Cursing After Baby’s Gender Is Revealed to Be Girl
By Tom O'Brien
A father of two little girls is catching a lot of heat online after a viral video showed him getting upset when he found out he was having a third daughter instead of a son.

As pink confetti streamed down during the gender reveal, the father was not happy. He stormed off while cursing.

The video has already amassed 44 million views on social media, and the guy is getting slammed by commenters.

“He should be ashamed of himself,” said one comment.

“What do you think it’s communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this?” another commenter said.

And those were some of the more benign remarks. 

But his pregnant wife is coming to the dad’s defense.

“He has loved his babies since the second he found out we were having them! He IS a good dad,” she said.

She also posted heartwarming photos and video showing him as a loving dad to his daughters.

A grandmother also came under fire for expressing her disappointment when it was revealed her granddaughter was having a boy and not a girl. 

She threw her hands up in the air and stormed away with a big pout, but later clarified she really is happy, because it’s her first great-grandchild and he is healthy. 

