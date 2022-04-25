Nadine Dorries caught out for copying Johnson’s Angela Rayner tweet

Nadine Dorries has posted a message of support for Angela Rayner, after the Labour MP hit back at “perverted smears” made against her.

Only, it’s word for word the exact same message that was posted by Boris Johnson just 15 minutes beforehand.

It comes following reports in the Mail on Sunday which claim that Tory MPs have accused Labour’s deputy leader of distracting the prime minister by “crossing and uncrossing her legs” during PMQs.

Many commentators online have slammed the reports for overt misogyny, including the prime minister.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “As much as I disagree with @AngelaRayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Dorries has been called out for appearing to copy the tweet Getty

And just a few moments later, Dorries posted exactly the same thing word for word.

Social media users quickly picked up on the cut and paste job, with the likes of Gary Lineker posting about it.

Rayner hit back at the reports earlier today, saying: “Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day – and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism.

“I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM – by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to ‘put him off his stride’. The rest I won’t repeat – but you get the picture.”

It’s the latest gaffe to make headlines from Dorries, after the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made another blunder by saying she wants everyone to have fast internet so they can “downstream” films.

