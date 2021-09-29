Dad-of-4 devastated as ‘Covid’ turns out to be cancer

A DAD-of-four has been left devastated after what he thought was Covid was actually cancer.

Matthew Ellis was given the shocking diagnosis and told that he will not make it to Christmas this year.

2 The dad-of-four has three brain tumours and been told he has months to live Credit: NCJ MEDIA

The 32-year-old has three brain tumours, after being given the all clear from melanoma cancer in his left shoulder in 2017.

He went to A&E after struggling to eat and feeling unwell, thinking he had the killer virus.

After a few tests, it was confirmed that he had an incurable form of cancer.

His cousin Samantha Bytheway told TeesideLive what happened when they rushed to hospital in October 2020: “He came away with a heartbreaking diagnosis of three brain tumours.

He was told they were terminal and that treatment would prolong his life, even though it wouldn’t save him.

“It’s so sad – before he got ill, Matthew was constantly on the go, and he’s well known in the area because of his quirky sense of humour.”

She said that Matthew and his family have been extraordinarily strong during the worst time of their lives. He is now close to the one-year life span he received. At his last appointment, he was informed that no one with his condition has lived more than a year and he would only be able to make it through Christmas.

“He is 32 he will be 33 in October a wife and four children I honestly can’t put it to words how hard it’s been.”

She is hoping to raise some money to help the family create memories.

Brain tumours are abnormal growths of cells that form on an organ. They spread uncontrollably and can cause severe pain.

According to the NHS, the symptoms of a brain tumour depend on its severity and which part of the brain is affected.

If you are concerned, there are some common symptoms that you can look for.

These include non-stop, severe headaches, seizures, nausea, vomiting, and even drowsiness.

You may also notice vision or speech problems, paralysis, and changes in a person’s behavior such as difficulty remembering things.

These symptoms may develop gradually or suddenly.

