Father Slams Wife’s Decision of Getting Their Baby’s Ears Pierced!!

Parents must consent to certain milestones in a child’s life. Sometimes, parents might have opposing preferences.

Sometimes, parents may have different preferences that contradict each other. In these cases, it is necessary to reach a compromise and wait until the child is older and can make their own decision. What happens if one parent scales a significant milestone in a child’s life without the other knowing that they would not approve?

Such was the case of Reddit user @carefulosophy6. The dad took to the platform to recount an experience that has left him furious with his wife, involving their two-month-old daughter, Alicia.

He revealed that he and his wife had been discussing whether or not to pierce the ears of their daughter since before her birth.

The new mom thought piercing was a common practice in her culture. However, the dad didn’t agree and felt uncomfortable putting his baby through this painful experience.

In his opinion, it would be best for their daughter to decide to go through the process when she becomes older. The father came home to discover Alicia’s ears pierced.

He explained that his wife had taken the baby out earlier to spend a day with her family. His wife’s family decided to “make a day of it” and get the piercing over with.

The dad took the earrings out of his anger and threw them away. His wife reacted in anger and called him disrespectful.

She went on to move out of his room and had been giving him the silent treatment ever since. The Redditor believes he did the right things, despite his wife’s reservations. Defending his actions, he explained:

“She got them pierced without asking me, (or more importantly, asking Alicia). So I took them out because our baby doesn’t need bits of metal sticking out of her ears.”

Notwithstanding his conviction, the furious dad wanted to know what Redditors thought of his action. Reddit users were quick to comment on the matter and voted for him. Other users claimed that the man was guilty of forcing his daughter to take the earring off without her consent. One user commented:

“I’m of the opinion that a cultural norm that impedes another person’s bodily autonomy is not a cultural norm worth following, especially ones that can cause long-term damage.”

Other users insisted the man was just as guilty as his wife for forcefully removing the earring without his daughter’s consent, knowing the deed had already been done. A comment read:

“Removing a brand new piercing without taking precautions can be painful and potentially leave a baby’s ears susceptible to infection if the holes aren’t cared for properly. The only innocent here is the baby girl.”

Most users debated on what was considered the right time to pierce a baby’s ears. Some believed it was easier to do it in infancy. Others said it was up to the child as they got older.

Notably, experts often suggest 2 months old as the appropriate time to do so, as it coincides with the period of infant vaccination, hence, poses a lower risk of infection or localized pain.