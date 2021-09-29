Lava From La Palma Volcana Mixes With Ocean To Create A Huge Toxic Cloud

An eyewitness said the lava, which had begun flowing after the eruption on the island of La Palma had reached the waters on Tuesday night.

A huge cloud was seen billowing from the water after red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on a Spanish island reached the Atlantic Ocean.

It had begun to flow nineteen days ago. This prompted emergency services to issue a warning about possible explosions and the potential for toxic gases being released into the atmosphere.

Scientists had predicted that the collision between the cominglava and water would result in plumes of vapor, which were loaded with hydrochloric acids.

About 300 people living in coastal areas like San Borondon Marina Alta Baja and La Condesa were kept inside their homes to avoid the danger of a chemical reaction that could lead to explosions or clouds of chlorine gas.

As the eruptions continued, residents were advised to stay inside their homes and keep their windows and doors locked while monitoring the situation.

Spain’s government already has declared La Palma a disaster zone. This means that emergency support and assistance are available.

The government announced the first package of 10.5 million euros (£8.6 million), which includes around 5 million euros (£4.3 million) to buy houses, with the rest to acquire furniture and essential household goods, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said.

Since September 19, lava has been slowly flowing from the volcano’s west side towards the sea.

It caused the destruction of 600 houses, churches, and banana plantations in La Palma. La Palma borders Tenerife in North Africa’s Canary Islands archipelago.

Binter, a local airline, had intended to resume flights to and fro the islands Monday afternoon. However, Binter stated that conditions were still dangerous and all transfers would be canceled up to Tuesday.

Although no fatalities or serious injuries were reported, about 15% of the island’s banana crop could be in danger, which could jeopardize thousands of jobs.