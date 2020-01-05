Dabangg 3 Day 17 Collection – 17th Day Box Office Collections Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 has earned 148.8 Cr roughly in its first 16 days. Take a look at Dabangg 3 Sunday collections.

According to sources, Dabangg 3 may earn 1Cr approximately on its 17th day. Even with a holiday factor, this movie had slumped to earn better collections as there are many factors. The collections are getting affected by other movies like Good Newzz which stars Akshay Kumar.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in leading roles. Prabhu deva is back to directorial duties after 3 years with Dabangg 3. The film was produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi under their banners- Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Limited.

Salman played a police inspector named ‘Chulbul Pandey’ which is near Madya Pradesh while Kiccha Sudeep played an antagonist role named ‘Bali’ with Arbaaz Khan playing the role of Salman’s brother named ‘Makhan Pandey’.

This film got 81.20 Cr roughly in the first three days. The film got around 126.71 Cr in its first week. Later, on the second weekend, this film collected around 21.03 Cr net in India.

The film’s overseas collections for 17 days are 57.32 Cr. Also, this film collected an amount of 174 Cr gross in India. The occupancy for evening and night shows of this film is around 9.51 and 13.41 respectively on day 17. This film got 9.75% of occupancy on Sunday.

The film got very weak collections in areas like Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad while in areas like Kolkata, Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR the film got better numbers. Due to the holiday factor, the shows in the evening and night are getting better occupancy than morning and afternoon.

Dabangg 1, the first part of this series which released in 2010 collected around 219 Cr roughly and the second part, Dabangg 2 collected 266 Cr. Prabhu Deva is collaborating with Salman Khan for the second time after the film “Wanted” which was released in 2009. “Wanted’ collected around 93 Cr at that time.

According to reports, In order to get better collections, Dabangg 3 should run till other films like ‘Chaapak’, ‘Tanhaji’ get released so that it can cross 200 Cr.