Good Newwz Day 10 Collection – 10th Day Box Office Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

In the first nine days, Good Newwz did manage to perform incredibly when it comes to box-office collection. So far, the film has collected around ₹147.70 Crores. Now, the fans and audience are wondering how much the film has earned on the 10th day of its release.

As far as the predictions are concerned Good Newwz might earn around ₹15.00 Crores on the tenth day of its release. It is commendable that the film is doing great even after a week of its release.

Good Newwz Day-10 box-office collection

Friday Day-1 box-office collection: ₹17.56 Crores

Saturday Day-2 box-office collection: ₹21.78 Crores

Sunday Day-3 box-office collection: ₹25.65 Crores

Monday Day-4 box-office collection: ₹13.41 Crores

Tuesday Day-5 box-office collection: ₹16.20 Crores

Wednesday Day-6 box-office collection: ₹22.50 Crores

Thursday Day-7 box-office collection: ₹10.80 Crores

In the first week, Good Newwz has collected around ₹127.9 Crores in terms of box-office collection.

Friday Day-8 box-office collection: ₹8.10 Crores

Saturday Day-9 box-office collection: ₹11.70 Crores

Sunday Day-10 box-office collection: ₹15.00 Crores (the film might earn)

In ten days Good Newwz has made a net collection of around ₹162.70 Crores. The worldwide collection of Good Newwz in ten days is around ₹252.00 Crores. Overall, the overseas collection of Good Newwz ₹60.00 Crores. Gross collection of Good Newwz in India in 10 days time is around ₹192.00 Crores.

Good Newwz is doing well in box-office collection

Raj Mehta has directed one of the successful films in terms of box-office collection and critics’ ratings. The film has been produced by Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar, and Shashank Khaitan.

Good Newwz features a talented cast such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.