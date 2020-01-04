Good Newwz Day 9 Collection – 9th Day Box Office Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

Good Newzz has collected around 136.3 Cr roughly in its first eight days. Take a look at Good Newzz 9th day collections below.

Good Newzz has collected 9.31 Cr roughly on its 9th day. According to reports, Good Newzz is having a fabulous performance at the box-office as it collected an impressive amount so far even though there’s a slight competition from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

This film’s overseas collections so far are around 40.25 Cr while, in India, the Gross collections are 143.25.0 Cr. Also, This film collected around 124 Cr Worldwide.

As it is weekend, the evening and night shows are having more occupancy compared to morning and afternoon shows. The film is getting a moderate response in areas like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat with moderate occupancy when compared to other areas like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and many more, where the film is getting impressive numbers.

The film contains Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The director of this film is a debutant, Raj Mehta and this was produced by Karan Johar under his own banner Dharma Productions and also by other banner Cape of Good Films.

This film got more opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Previous films of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Also, Good Newzz is the fifth film for Akshay Kumar in this year after some good films like Kesari, blank, mission mangal and Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar’s previous ‘Housefull 4’ has collected 281.0 Cr roughly.

This film was released with positive reviews and the audience also supported the movie with love since Day 1. Following a perfect weekend collection, Good Newzz got a good end to its first weekend. Later on the second weekend too, this film managed to perform well and hence got a decent amount.

According to some reports, Good Newzz is expected to run on single screens till other films get released so that it can manage to cross 200 Cr easily and aim for 250+ Cr.