Cruises are my job – you won’t hear it on a ship.

The phrase that you don’t want to hear aboard a CRUISE plane is the one you should never hear – it refers to a passenger who has gone too far.

Spencer Aronfeld@cruiseshiplawyerThis expert is an authority on cruise ship law. He also knows something about board protocol.

2 Spencer shared how Spencer described the way people would react if there were men overboard Credit: Tiktok/cruiseshiplawyer

He explained it in A video Tiktok, why would you ever want to hear the crew proclaim a “code Oscar”.

It means the passenger is gone and it’s presumed that they went overboard. This happens more often than one would think.

He stated that about 1 to 2 passengers are missing or overboard on most major cruise lines each month.

“If you’re on a cruise and you hear the code announced ‘code Oscar,’ that’s how you know that passenger has been reported as having gone overboard.”

There are sometimes false alarms with large items being mistaken for humans.

Spencer explained that if someone does go overboard it is unlikely they will be found alive.

He added: “There’s a lot of technology available for major cruise lines like radar or infrared cameras, which will alert the bridge if an object is over the side the ship.”

However, false alarms are common because of people throwing garbage and luggage off of ships, creating false alarms every time.

“The truth is that by the time a passenger is reported missing and has gone overboard, there’s likely no chance that that person will survive and no chance that the ship will ever find them.”

Since it was shared, the video has been seen more than 15,000 time. Some people were scared of what they heard.

One wrote: “New fear unlocked. I’m just gonna stay in my cabin if I ever go.”

An additional: “That’s it! No cruise ever for me.”

Other secret phrases are used aboard to keep passengers guessing.

Brandon Presser, a travel expert revealed the meanings of some phrases and words to be on the lookout for. Bloomberg .

He said: “A ‘30-30’ It means maintenance is needed to tidy up the mess.

“Three times during my stint [as cruise director on a large ship] I called in a “PVI” “Public vomiting incident.”

“An ‘Alpha’ is a medical emergency, a Bravo’ is a fire, and ‘Kilo’ is a request for all personnel to report to their emergency posts – in the event of, say, a necessary evacuation.”

While “Echo” is slightly scary – as it means the ship is “starting to drift”.

During this time, a cruise ship passenger revealed the sign that indicated the ship was expecting severe weather.

This is the way passengers can prevent sickness aboard cruise ships.