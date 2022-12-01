Musicians and Hollywood remember Christine McVie

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s singer-songwriter and keyboardist, died on Wednesday. Many musicians and journalists have left tributes, as well as those who felt her influence.
She is a vocalist who has been nicknamed “Siren” “Songbird” For contributing music like “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” And “Isn’t It Midnight?” (and those are just on the band’s underrated “Tango in the Night” Album), after only a short period of illness.
“RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever,” Bill Simmons was the founder of The Ringer. “Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it.”
Eric Alper is SiriusXM’s host Twitter He paid tribute to the singer-songwriter by writing his own tribute. “You don’t have to have gone through a breakup to understand Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. But it helps.”
John Allison pointed out, as well, that Allison was not only a singer and songwriter but also an incredible illustrator.
Mo Ryan (Vanity Fair editor) beautifully captured why McVie is so significant to a specific generation.
McVie’s peers from The Bangles and Duran Duran also expressed their sadness.
Bette Midler also shared her condolences.