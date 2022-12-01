Musicians and Hollywood remember Christine McVie

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s singer-songwriter and keyboardist, died on Wednesday. Many musicians and journalists have left tributes, as well as those who felt her influence.

She is a vocalist who has been nicknamed “Siren” “Songbird” For contributing music like “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” And “Isn’t It Midnight?” (and those are just on the band’s underrated “Tango in the Night” Album), after only a short period of illness.

“RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever,” Bill Simmons was the founder of The Ringer. “Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it.”

RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice, and a crucial member of one of my favorite bands ever. Songbird stands alone – there’s no other song like it. She was a great friend of mine. She was so involved in all the drama and dysfunction of that band. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 30, 2022

Eric Alper is SiriusXM’s host Twitter He paid tribute to the singer-songwriter by writing his own tribute. “You don’t have to have gone through a breakup to understand Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. But it helps.”

John Allison pointed out, as well, that Allison was not only a singer and songwriter but also an incredible illustrator.

RIP Christine McVie. A great songwriter and an illustrator. She created a beautiful gatefold illustration for Kiln House in 1970. pic.twitter.com/fv9ZdsAtT1 — John Allison (@badmachinery) November 30, 2022

We just received the heartbreaking news.

Christine McVie is dead. Her songs were my favorites from Fleetwood Mac, and she was also a great solo artist.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

Mo Ryan (Vanity Fair editor) beautifully captured why McVie is so significant to a specific generation.

If you were born in the 1970s, approximately 32 percent of your childhood consisted Christine McVie performing the lines “I never did believe in the ways of magic… but I’m beginning to wonder why” with that unmistakable, melancholy/joyous smoky voice 😭💚 RIP goddess — Mo Ryan (@moryan) November 30, 2022

McVie’s peers from The Bangles and Duran Duran also expressed their sadness.

Christine McVie was an artist whom I held very dear. It is so disappointing to read about her passing. She was one of the most influential songwriters and singers of all time, as well as a member of her band. Her pure and unfiltered spirit brought light to music from the 1970s. RIP. – John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

Bette Midler also shared her condolences.