Patrick Mahomes reveals how Nicknames are made “Bronze” He was chosen for a baby boy

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

The reason behind this nickname Bronze It is pure gold

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes Shared how his and his wife Brittany Mahomes‘ newborn son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes IIIBronze, which was his nickname, was bestowed upon him. It’s all because of Patrick’s little brother. Jackson Mahomes.



“My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'” Patrick shared his thoughts with reporters on Nov. 30, per TMZ. “So, we went with that.”

Patrick said that the title was an absolute touchdown because of its similarities to Sterling, their big sister, and also because it gave his son a singular moniker.

“It works out well,” He concluded. “He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Patrick shared his feelings about the way their new colleague was received. “It’s awesome to bring in a son, to add to my family and everything went great and everything went smooth. Brittany is a champ.”