‘Cruel Intentions’ IMDb TV Announces Reboot of Series

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, is developing an updated take on the cult 1999 movieCruel IntentionsWritten by Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher.

This new version of the premise is rooted in the novel Les Liaisons DangereusesChoderlos and Laclos are two fierce step siblings who will do anything for their position. This is the case of the Greek life hierarchy at a prestigious Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Goodman is supervising the pilot. Fisher is writing it. The potential series would be written by the duo together.

The film’s producer Neal H. Moritz of Original Film is executive producing alongside the company’s Pavun Shetty. Also exec producing are Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon.

Original Film and Sony TV collaborated previously on a TV series sequel to the movie. Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar was the main character in the pilot.

This would be Goodman’s second attempt to create a series based upon a popular YA movie of the 1990s. Goodman also wrote and executive produced this upcoming TV series.I know what you did last summerPrime Video is also produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. It premiering October 15. Goodman met Fisher as they worked together on I’m sure you remember what you did last Summer.Their collaboration led to Cruel Intentions.

Fisher’s debut feature script, Lower,FilmNation production has just finished. It stars Zach Quinto, Lukas Gage and she co-wrote the script. The duo’s next feature, Orange Crush, is in development with David Hinojosa and A24’s 2AM. Fisher is also working on SpiralSelena Gomez and Petra Collins. She is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA.

Goodman, who is under an overall deal at Sony TV, previously, she was an Executive Producer on AMC’sPreacher.Also from Original Film and Sony TV. Prior to that, she was a Co-Executive Producer on Sony’s Outsiders for WGN and a Co-Executive Producer on the studio’s Greg Kinnear/Fox series, RakeShe worked on Gossip Girl for a number of years, where she led the show’s final season as Executive Producers/co-showrunner. UTA and Johnson Shapiro rep Sara Goodman