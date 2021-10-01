Henry Golding Should Be Next James Bond

After his final appearance in James Bond’s role, Daniel Craig has decided to step down as 007 “No Time to Die.”

The role has been coveted by actors such as Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and others.

Movies like “The Gentlemen”And “Crazy Rich Asians,”Golding is a charmer and physicality.

Daniel Craig’s final bow as 007 “No Time to Die,”It has been back again: the endless question of who should become the next James Bond.

Bond’s names have included Hardy and Tom Hiddleston as well as Henry Cavill and IdrisElba. Although they would all be great at their jobs, Henry Golding is the right choice to become the next 007.

He demonstrated that he could be charming and smooth in Crazy Rich Asians.

"Crazy Rich Asians" was one of the most successful films of 2018. The film is about Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who flew to Singapore to see Nick Young (Golding), her boyfriend, and discovers his family is very wealthy and famous.





Henry Golding and Constance Wu played Nick Young and Rachel Chu in "Crazy Rich Asians."



Golding’s rich Nick is the embodiment of gentlemanly charm. Decked out in the finest clothes in the fanciest places, he looks the part — he’d fit right in at one of the swanky casinos featured in Bond. He also displays the quintessential British charm, refinement and elegance that are required to make lines such as Bond. “shaken, not stirred”sing.

Actually, the scene in which Golding’s Nick dresses in white to meet Rachel in front his mansion is the most expensive James Bond audition ever.

He is cool, smart, debonair, and a true catch.

The thing that sets him apart, though, is that he’s romantic, which could be a good move for the next incarnation of Bond — Golding could offer a more sensitive, respectful character, since The way the secret agent treats women is becoming more prominent in the media.

He demonstrated that he could be tough and tough in “The Gentlemen”

Bond can look great in a suit but it is also important to get dirty. Daniel Craig was a departure of Pierce Brosnan’s uber-suave Pierce Brosnan. He was more like a rugged Bond from the moment he appeared in 2006’s “The Last Jedi.” “Casino Royale.”

It’s vital for the audience to believe Bond can win any fistfight, chase scene, or shootout. Craig proved that.

Golding also has that thanks to his role as a member of 2021’s. “Snake Eyes” and Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie “The Gentlemen”Dry Eye. Hugh Grant’s character (Fletcher), even calls Dry Eye James Bond.





Guy Ritchie's crime comedy starred Henry Golding as Dry Eye.



He plays the role of the gangster in fights, scraps, or more than one scene of a savage, which proves that Bond’s physical and emotional sides can be married, just like Craig’s Bond in the. “Skyfall” casino scene:

He shows off his acting skills in “Monsoon”.

Golding’s filmography may be notably shorter than his competitors, but it is still filled with high-quality movies displaying his fine acting talent — none more so than the 2019 drama “Monsoon.”

In Hong Khaou’s “Monsoon,”Golding portrays a gay Vietnamese man who is forced to return to his homeland to scatter his parents’ ashes for the first-time in more than 30 years. The movie is about the unspoken and powerfully moving. This is exemplified by Golding’s thoughtful, understated performance, where all his emotions are tightly simmering underneath his stoic veneer.

This is a great choice for Bond, who isn’t the most charismatic of characters. However, it requires that an actor is intelligent enough to deliver a complex performance with depth and class.

He is the right age for the role to be long-lasting

His age doesn’t help him, even though IdrisElba is still the favorite Bond actor. Elba, who is 49 years old, would be Bond’s oldest actor. Roger Moore was only 45 at the time he was cast and remained Bond’s star until he turned 57. Average age for actors playing James Bond is 38 years and a half

Hardy is 44 years old, Hiddleston 40 and Cavill 38. This makes them all slightly more attractive than Elba. Golding, at 34, is the youngest. This could be a good choice for producers.





George Lazenby was younger than Sean Connery, so Golding shouldn't be discouraged by his youth.



After George Lazenby (30), and Sean Connery (32) he’d be the third-youngest Bond. This could offer a change of pace for the franchise — Golding could play a younger, brasher, more modern-day Bond than Craig, who is depicted as aging and out of touch with the new world in recent Bond movies.

The casting of Golding would offer the role longevity. Golding would have the option to appear in six, five, or all six Bond movies, something that might not be possible for an older actor.

Golding’s lackluster franchise experience could actually be in his favor

Golding lacks experience in comparison to other candidates. Elba is the most senior Bond potential, while Cavill and Hiddleston have all been in big tent-pole franchises.

Although Golding hasn’t been part of any franchises, Brosnan and Craig were before they were cast. Producers may like the fact that he’s not already attached to any other character, in the same way as Hardy and Hiddleston were and Cavill or Elba were. This would mean that he would be completely free from any baggage and would only be the face of Bond.