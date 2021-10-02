COVID vaccine, mask mandate extended by Broadway through end of 2021

If you want to see a Broadway show before the end of the year, you’re going to need to be vaccinated.

The Broadway League announced Friday afternoon that audience members — in addition to performers, backstage crew and all other theater staff — must be vaccinated.

Except for those who are actively drinking or eating in designated areas, all audience members will need to wear masks. The mask and vaccine rules were in effect until Oct 31st. A review is expected to take place by September.

“Broadway is back, and it is exhilarating to see the energy on our stages, and in our audiences, once again. We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

Anyone over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine, and will need to present proof alongside a government photo ID. Audience members age 12 to 18 can present a school or government-issued ID without a photo.

Audience members must be at least 14 days past the second dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine or at least 14 days after a single dose vaccine.

Audience members under the age of 12 can provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of showtime or a rapid antigen test taken within six hours of showtime. The time and date must be shown on the test result.

There will limited exceptions made for testing and masking for people with certain medical conditions.

“We continue to be committed to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theaters, and we are delighted to welcome back our audiences to the magic of a Broadway show. Safety for our audiences as well as the many Broadway professionals onstage and off is our number one priority,” said Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization, on behalf of theater owners.

Theater owners anticipate another review of policies for shows after Jan. 3, 2022 by Dec. 1.

