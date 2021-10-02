So Why Does Benny Blanco Really Hate Charlie Puth?

Some people are just too much fun to hate. Toby’s extreme dislike for Michael Scott in The Office is an excellent example. It is hard to describe why it is so cathartic and why it feels so good. Maybe we are referring back to our ancestral animal “herd” Dynamics where members of the group grind their teeth.
This could be why Benny BlancoCharlie Puth seems to be so hateful
Why does Benny Blanco dislike Charlie Puth?
TikTok is a frustrating place where genetically gifted teens dance to the latest song. There are some gems of wonder on this social media platform.Like Benny Blanco, who roasts Charlie Puth whenever he has the chance.
You could think that Benny is joking with Puth, making fun of him. For a time, I was the one who got dogpiled onto in my family. My brother and older cousin were my best friends for a while. They would roast me until I was dead.
Puth may be takingBlanco’ss ribbing online to make light-hearted jokes, even though it comes off strong.
They did work together on a track in 2019, so it is possible that they were friends, and Benny is mocking Charlie. Benny always has something to say to Charlie, be it about beatboxing or hitting high notes.
Perhaps it’s not so tricky.” hat ” “Puth is a happy, cheerful, and optimistic guy. Benny is a slender, well-built, handsome dude with perfect white teeth and a full head. He loves to make music and Benny knows that won’t hurt his feelings.
Does Benny hate Charlie Puth? Although he may give Puth a hard time on social media, it does not seem that he does. It is known that being close to someone makes it easier to have a bad relationship with them.