Is Peanut Butter a Good Choice for Hiccups?

Hiccups happen when our diaphragm spasms, causing us to inhale air but simultaneously closing the spaces between our vocal chords. This is what causes the all-too familiar squeaking sound (via The Cleveland Clinic. Although men are more prone to hiccups than women, they can be experienced by anyone at any age. Hiccups may be caused by stress, overeating, and drinking a hot, cold, or carbonated drink.

Hiccups can be irritating and you may have tried many remedies. Some include holding your breath, while others involve having your best friend scare you. You might try peanut butter next time you feel the need to relieve hiccups. Because hiccups can be directly related to our breathing, When chewing, swallowing, and slapping your tongue around to pull the sticky substance off the roof of your mouth, you alter the rhythm of your breathing, which may eliminate the hiccups, according to Reader’s Digest Canada.

All peanut butter fans rejoice! Peanut butter is a delicious treat that may solve our hiccup problems.