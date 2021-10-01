Covid can now be found in every classroom where there are at most 2 children infected

COVID is in every classroom with one in 15 children in England’s secondary schools infected with the bug.

The statistics published today further support the fear that the fourth wave is underway – and has already spread to older people.

Experts warn people to be careful around elderly patients, as their immunity may have diminished over time.

The virus has been seen in previous waves to spread through the generations.

According to new data, 6.2% of people in Years 7-11 would have tested positive for Covid by September 25, according to current estimates.

It’s the equivalent of one in 15, or two children in a classroom of 30.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the figure had fallen to 0.08 percent at the beginning of May.

According to the ONS, secondary school students had the highest incidence of cases among all age groups just weeks after returning to school.

Professor Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor in applied statistics at The Open University, stated that it was “an extraordinarily high rate”.

Children in primary schools and children younger than two years were thought to have had Covid by 2.5 percent on September 25, a figure that is less than one in 40.

The ONS reported that the ONS saw early signs of a potential increase in people 70 years and older, but little variation over other ages.

In England, Covid was reported by one in 85 residents in private homes. This is roughly 658,800 people.

Around one in fifty people were diagnosed with coronavirus at the peak of the second wave, which occurred in January.

The highest infection rates were in Yorkshire and Humber, which was around one in 55. London, however, had a rate of around one per 130.

However, Prof McConway commented: “Of course, 1 in 85 testing positive is quite a high level of infection, similar to the rate in early February this year when we were in lockdown, but vaccinations have changed the importance of such a high level of infection.

“Also infections are becoming more and more concentrated in the youngest age groups, particularly secondary school pupils, and most of those will not have been vaccinated, while most of those in older groups will have been vaccinated.”

The figures for the UK rest show that the week ended September 25th were:

One in 55 Welsh people is now a resident, up from one out of 60 in 1960.

One in 55 Scots is down from one out 45

Northern Ireland’s one in 65 population is now down from one to 60

‘Protect grandparents’

Experts advised families to be careful of grandparents as Covid spreads from schools to homes.

Professor Tim Spector is the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App’s lead. It has seen rising cases among those between 30 and 50.

Prof Spector said: “Many of them may well be the parents who are mixing with these infected kids. This could be a major source of infection in the coming weeks, I believe.

“So if you’ve got kids at school, do be a bit careful about mixing, particularly with vulnerable or elderly relatives for the next couple of weeks.”

While the ONS and ZOE infection surveys have different methods for estimating infections, they have historically observed similar trends.

Inconsistent picture

According to the ONS, infections are generally high in the UK.

However, statistics show that there are huge differences between nations and within each neighbourhood.

Prof McConway commented: “As just one example, in Salford for the most recent week, ONS estimate that about 1 in every 30 people in the community population would test positive.

“But in the adjoining area, Wigan and St Helens, the estimated rate of testing positive is very much lower at 1 in 110.

“There are large differences between areas that are adjoining or very close to one another in many other places on the map too, which does add to the evidence that the current state of the pandemic is very far from consistent across the whole country.”

Each country in the UK has had a different experience, “shape”figures from the third wave “show that there is still a lot of Covid about”According to Dr Simon Clarke of the University of Reading, this is according to Clarke, an associate professor in cell microbiology.

“We have been bumping along at a similar rate for the past few weeks, with infections currently being driven by secondary school-aged children.”

It has been proven that vaccines can reduce the number people with severe Covid-19 symptoms who need hospitalization.

Even though patient numbers may have declined slightly in recent weeks they remain at the same level. “stubbornly high”Mark Woolhouse is a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Edinburgh University.

He stated that the numbers must be “fall significantly before pressure on the NHS starts to build up during the winter”.

“Although only a small minority of adults remain unvaccinated, they are greatly over-represented among hospital cases and deaths,”Professor Woolhouse spoke to the PA news agency.

