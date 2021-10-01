Box Office: ‘Venom 2,’ opens in Previews for $11.6 Million

By Tom O'Brien
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”The film soared to $11.6 million in Thursday previews and gave an exhausted box office a boost of adrenaline. The superhero sequel is a key piece in Sony Pictures’ grand ambitions to turn its licensing deal for Spider-Man into a grand Spider-verse (see upcoming films on wall-crawler villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Morbius). Preview results are just below the $13.2million. “Black Widow”Two months ago, a record for COVID times, they brought in $8.8 million. They are more than the $8.8 millions they earned. “Shang-Chi”Generated and the $7.1 Million that “F9”Made.

The follow-up to 2018’s “Venom”Andy Serkis directed the film and Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who meets a symbiote that transforms him into a Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde. Although the film is expected to bring in at least $50 million during its opening weekend, it has already received impressive previews and could reach $70 million. Producing and promoting the film took a lot of money. It had a budget totaling $110 million, plus millions of dollars to get it to market. Woody Harrelson is joining the fun as Carnage, our anti-hero, and joins in on the fun.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”Has some competition. MGM’s “The Addams Family 2” and Warner Bros.’ “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to “The Sopranos,”They are also currently in theatres. The animated family movie is expected to bring in $15 million to $17million. “The Sopranos”Spinoffs should earn $10 million. Both movies can be seen as hybrids. “The Many Saints of Newark”While simultaneously being shown on HBO Max, the two will be screened simultaneously “The Addams Family 2”On-demand rentals will be possible. It could affect their box office results.

Critics hated the original “Venom,”But its sequel is more enthusiastically received. It is ranked at 58% “rotten”Score on Rotten Tomatoes is higher than the 30% it received in its predecessor.

