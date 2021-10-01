Hollywood Foreign Press Announces The Largest Class Of New Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has been in trouble for some time, has accepted its largest ever class of new members. The 21 recruits cap the group’s six-month process of reforms amid a “commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The new group is diverse, with 48% identifying their gender as female, 29% as Black and 24% as Asian. 29% identify themselves as Latinx while 19% identify themselves as Middle Eastern/North African.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new members into our family,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of color involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership. That is how we’re growing an inclusive environment, and for us to make this much progress in six months is a testament to our membership and our dedication to building something better.”

The Golden Globe Awards’ group will also offer support and pipeline programs to applicants who were rejected.

This comes after the HFPA was criticised for its inability to be diverse and its slow pace of reforms.

NBC in May canceled the 2022 Golden Globe Awards amid the controversy and many individuals and groups have ripped the organization. Among them are Time’s Up — which has lashed out at the group multiple times and penned a pair of scathing post-Globes letters — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD.

Here’s a listing of all the new members who have been admitted to the HFPA along with their affiliations.

Raffi Boghosian, Al Arabiya

Kelley Carter, ESPN (Global)

David Caspi, Israel Hayom

Yong Chavez ABS-CBN

Andrés Correa Guatarasma, El Universal

Earl Gibson III. Getty Images

Eun Seon Ha, KOFIC

Hamdy Howaida, Al Akhbar

Itsuko Hirai, Movie Walker Press

K.J. Matthews, DW-TV

Juan Navarro, Televisa

Jânio Carlos Vieira Nazareth, Cinépop

Ruben Peralta-Rigaud, SensaCine

Gerardo Prat, ¡HOLA! TV

Kimberly Reyes Film Ireland

Mico Saad, TeN TV

Asel Shyazova, AKIpress News Agency

Gabriel Silva Lamboglia, El País

Miriam Spritzer, L’Officiel Brasil

Mario Pacheco Székely, El Universal

Cinema Today: Yuko Yoshikawa