Country Singer-Songwriter was 82

Dallas Frazier, the songwriter behind such country hits as The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira,” The Hollywood Argyles’ “Alley Oop” and Emmylou Harris’ “Beneath Still Waters,”Has passed away according to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CEO Kyle Young. He was 82.

“Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time. He could convey infectious fun with ‘Elvira,’ and then write something as stunningly sad and true as ‘Beneath Still Waters.’ His songs helped Connie Smith to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame,” said Young in a statement published the Country Music Hall of Fame’s official website. “He was a man of kindness, generosity and faith, who overcame a hardscrabble upbringing to offer smiling gifts to all of us. He lived a beautiful life of a beautiful mind.”

Frazier was born October 27, 1939 in Spiro, Oklahoma. He released numerous albums throughout his life, including Elvira, Tell it like it is, Singing My SongsMy Baby packed up my mind and left me. He was responsible for the No. 1 hits for the likes of Harris and Charley Pride and also saw his songs recorded by such icons as Diana Ross, Engelbert Humperdinck, Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley, among many others.

Ferlin Husky mentored Frazier as a young artist and he signed to Capitol Records in 1954 at the age of 14. His first single was his. “Space Command”In 1976, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame was established.

The plans for a memorial were not revealed yet.