Ariana Grande’s F-You Line Created by Director’s Son

Grande had originally been written by Adam McKay for DiCaprio.

After telling him that no one said it, the director’s daughter forced him to change his line. “boomer” anymore.

Adam McKay acknowledged that he needed the help of his daughter when it came time to respond to Ariana Grande’s pop star role in “Don’t Look Up”Leonardo DiCaprio gives life to his character.

DiCaprio portrays Randall Mindy, an astronomer who is about to appear on a morning program to warn the world of a coming comet that will strike Earth. Grande plays Riley Bina as the pop singer.

Mindy tells Bina, trying to make small talk about Mindy’s breakup with DJ Chello (played in Kid Cudi) that he is sorry.

Bina responded by saying, “Why don’t you mind your own business, you old fuck.”

Ariana Grande in “Don’t Look Up.”



Netflix







“It was ‘mind your own business, you boomer fuck,'”McKay shared his thoughts with Insider in a recent interview.

“And my daughter, Pearl, and her friend, Ava, were both like, ‘No one says boomer anymore.’ They were like, ‘You can’t have her say that.’ So I was like, ‘Well, what would she say to him?'”He recalled.

“And they were both like, ‘She would just call him an old fuck.’ [Laughs] So because of their note, I changed the line,” McKay continued. “I give them all the credit.”

Pearl McKay helped her dad film his first movie.

Pearl also appeared in Funny or Die’s 2007 launch video. The 2-year old Pearl played Will Ferrell’s rude landlord. Video viral “The Landlord.”

Grande made some minor adjustments to her character in order to make it work for another scene.

Grande plays some of the lines when Bina performs in the movie’s concert. McKay reveals in a Netflix behind the scenes video.

“Ariana Grande most certainly did improvise,”He stated. “In fact, her best improv was when she sang the song for the first time. She’s the one who added all that stuff about ‘We’re all going to die’ and ‘Turn off that shitbox news.’ That was her riffing on the first scratch track of the melody line. And the second I heard it, I was like, ‘That’s going in the movie.'”

“Don’t Look Up,”Also starring Meryl Steep and Jennifer Lawrence is available on Netflix.