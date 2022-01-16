Photos show how a woman transformed a $21,000 van into a chic oasis

Hall prioritized certain features like her bathroom.





She knew she wanted to have a bathroom and a toilet in her bathroom.



Sarah Hall







“I knew I wanted a permanent shower, for sure!”Hall spoke to Insider. “Some vans have pop-up showers, outdoor showers, and all kinds of creative ways to bathe, but I knew I wanted a permanent built-in shower.”

The self-drying, self-cleaning shower doors are retractable into a vertical box that looks like a pocket door. Hall stated that there is a squeegee running along its height which removes water as it retracts to reduce mold growth.

She felt the exact same about a toilet. “didn’t want to be pulling out a plastic toilet from under my kitchen sink.”

Hall explained to Insider that she installed a Toilets made from compost by C-HeadThis uses a fiber medium such as sawdust or coconut husks to mask the smell of solid waste. Hall modified the system so that liquids can be separated into bottles or jugs. However, Hall installed a waste water tank on her van to collect the liquid.

“There, it’s mixed with all the used shower and sink water,”She spoke. “Liquid waste is basically sterile, and when diluted actually makes a great fertilizer! So you can dump the tank pretty much anywhere responsibly, as long as you are using biodegradable soaps and shampoos.”