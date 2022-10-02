Council boss “bombards Ukraine refugees using flirty texts and complemented eyes”

After being accused of sending flirty texts to women refugees from Ukraine, a COUNCIL boss was fired.

Nick Dawe (64), is accused of sending messages to women who were rehomed from fleeing war-torn Ukraine via his local council.

He is being investigated for his alleged behavior with women who moved to Essex.

According to The MailThe chief operating officer of Epping District Council, Jeremy Crossley, was previously publicly praised for his efforts in helping refugees. He drove a van to the nation to supply the country earlier this year. “humanitarian aid.”

Sources now claim that he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to women who were rehomed in the region, including inviting them to stay at his second residence in Liverpool.

Among the claims he allegedly sent texts complementing a Ukrainian’s woman’s “beautiful eyes”Sending messages that contain kisses repeatedly and frequently.

Council bosses claim that they were first alerted to the allegations in the summer by a family housing a female refugee. Later, similar accusations were made against other women.

A Ukrainian woman reportedly told the Mail: “[The messages]They were more like kisses and hugs than friends. Hug, kiss. To me, hugging and kissing isn’t about friendship.

“I just remember he invite me and mum to Liverpool, he has house in Liverpool. He sent me a picture of a garden in Liverpool. That is what I recall.

“I understand that he talks to me like a man, not like friend. And I message him sorry, we can just act like friends in-the hub [community event], and that’s all, not like a man and woman, don’t text me, that’s all.

“I text: sorry, don’t text me, don’t invite me somewhere, because I understand if it will continue it will be like you know, because I am not 20, I know how men think.”

Six weeks ago, a probe into Mr Dawes’ conduct was launched. It is believed to be a concern “multiple women,”According to a source obtained by the Mail.

The outlet was told by a friend who is close to the boss of the council. “I don’t think he’s done anything wrong. I think he’s been used as a scapegoat for various things. All he has done from day one is help. He has driven to Ukraine, for God’s sake.”

In total there are thought to be 135,900 Ukrainians being hosted by British families in the Government’s sponsorship scheme – with the majority being women and children.

Mr. Dawe made the following statement: “I cannot comment as a process has yet to start. No allegations have been made by any Ukrainians. There may be a story in about a month’s time but it may well be different.”

A council spokesman said: “It would be essential to follow proper HR protocols and procedures in order to prevent prejudice to any investigation.

“We are therefore sorry we are unable to comment in more detail.”