Jennifer Lopez married her first husband for the real reason

Although it was not clear why Jennifer Lopez and Ojani noa split up, it seems like they had an amicable breakup, given how she hired him to manage Madres restaurant in 2002. HollywoodLife. It was only when the “Jenny from the Block”The singer discovered that Noa was trying to publish a book detailing their relationship after they had signed a confidentiality agreement.

It was discovered that Noa was looking to publish a book about their past. Lopez’s legal team filed a restraining orders to stop the publication of the manuscript. They claimed Noa demanded $5M to prevent him from publishing the book. AP News. Lopez won the case and was awarded $545,000 per Reuters.

However, the drama surrounding Noa did not end there. Lopez filed another restraining order in 2009 to stop Lopez from releasing the 1997 honeymoon tape that he had made. Lopez had originally planned to make a mockumentary. In it, he would share old footage from Lopez wearing skimpy clothes. People. Noa stated that he didn’t want to make any money from it at the time. “She is destroying my life,”He told the story New York Daily News. “This is another proof of her power and money trying to stop me from moving on with my life … This is about having a closure. It’s my story.”