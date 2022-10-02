Kwasi Kwarteng reveals that the Mirror has a picture of the wrong man

UK newspaper The Mirrorapologized for it “terrible error”After a mistakenly including the wrong picture in a story about Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.”

Unfortunately, The MirrorThe error occurred on the first day of Black History Month, UK. It had to quickly apologise for its mistake and post instead a picture of Bernard Mensah (the president of international at Bank of America).

The newspaper published a statement one hour after the error was pointed to: “This morning a picture in a story about Kwasi Kwarteng was wrongly captioned on The Mirror website. This was a terrible error and we apologise to Mr Kwarteng and all our readers.”

“The Mirror has a long history of working against racism and we will redouble our efforts on this.”

The UK’s other media and broadcasters have been criticised in the past for publishing the wrong images of Black public figures as part of its news coverage.

Kwarteng became Britain’s first Black chancellor of the exchequer when he took up the role last month.