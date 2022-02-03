Could John Wick Get A Spinoff With Halle Berry’s Character? Here’s What She Says

The events of John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Keanu Reeves’ title protagonist reunited with Halle Berry’s Sofia, a former friend who was not excited to have him back in her life. Both were able overcome their differences in the interest of survival. Sofia left John but it seemed like Sofia would be able to return. As it turns out, Berry has revealed that it’s possible Sofia could get her own spinoff.

Talking with IGNHalle Berry has confirmed that Sofia will not be reprised in Moonfall. John Wick: Chapter 4(which could be subtitled Hagakure). However, the actress did indicate that there’s been discussions about giving the character her own movie, saying:

Sofia might have her own movie. While she may not be in John Wick’s film, she may be doing her own thingy.

Halle Berry stated that the potential Sofia spinoff was for her. John WickFilm series “putting some ointment on a little sore.”This is a reference to Jinx’s character in Pierce Bresnan-led James Bond film Die Another DayThe spinoff was supposed to be launched, but it was canceled. To be clear, a Sofia movie hasn’t been officially greenlit, but thanks to Berry’s comments, at least now we know it’s a possibility. Picture it: Sofia and her dogs take down bad guys in an independent story. There are many. John WickFans would love to see it, right?

If this spinoff does move forward, it’ll be in good company with other projects intended to flesh out the John Wick universe. The movies are the next frontier BallerinaThis story is in development since 2017. The story revolves around a young woman who was raised as an assassin. She sets out on a mission of revenge against the people who murdered her family. No Time to Lose’s Ana de Armas was in talks for the main role as of last October.

Starz then delivers in the TV world The Continental, which will naturally revolve around the title hotel chain that’s a safe haven for assassins. The limited series will be set in the 1970s, and the starring players will include younger versions of Winston and Charon, two of the film series’ key characters. The ContinentalEach episode will comprise three 90-minute segments. The Book of Eli’s Albert Hughes on deck to direct the first and third episodes.

In the meantime, John Wick: Chapter 4This will continue the main saga. Details of the plot are being closely guarded. However, it will likely be more High Table-centric. Cast-wise, Chapter 4 will see the return of Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, Ian McShane’s Winston and Lance Reddick’s Charon, while the newcomers include Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (who’s playing an old friend of John’s), Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown and Marko Zaror (who’s reportedly playing one of John’s “lead pursuers”).

John Wick: Chapter 4This has been moved back to March 24, 2023. John Wick: Chapter 5It is also in development. CinemaBlend will keep you updated on the progress of the project. John Wickfranchise as well as our coverage on 2022 movie releases.