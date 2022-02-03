CBS confirms Survivor-Like Celebrity Show Beyond The Edge’ on March

CBS finally confirms its celebrity-driven, “Survivor”Reality TV series that is reminiscent of reality television “Beyond the Edge,”It premieres March 16, 2009 at 9:59 p.m. ET. ET.

These are the nine celebrity guests “Beyond the Edge”Lauren Alaina is a country singer, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis is a country artist, Craig Morgan is a country musician, Metta World Peace basketball champion, supermodel Paulina Perzikova NFL legend Mike Singletary is an actress Jodie sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”) and television personalities Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”) and Eboni K. Williams (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). Mauro Ranallo is Showtime’s sports announcer; scroll down to get a glimpse at the series.

The stars gathered in Bocas del Toro (Panama) in September and Oct. Two weeks later, the celebrities were able to experience life as a celebrity. “torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle,”The network stated. Celebrities will be competing as teams to raise funds for charities they choose, instead of being judged or eliminated. Stars can signal their desire to go home by ringing a bell if they have had enough. After 14 days, the two highest earners will compete in a final contest to see who can raise the most money to charity.

Jay Renfroe and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers. “Beyond the Edge” for Buster Productions in association with eOne’s Renegade shingle. The company, formerly known as Renegade 83 was once behind “Naked and Afraid.” Renegade 83’s earlier shows included “Blind Date”And “The Surreal Life.”

“’Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,”Goldman. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

Here are the celebrities’ charities they are playing for:

Lauren Alaina

Charity: The Next Door

Ray Lewis

Charity: John Hopkins Children’s Center

Craig Morgan

Operation Finally Home: Charity

Metta World Peace

Charity: The Artest University

Paulina Porizkova

ACLU Foundation – Charity

Mike Singletary

Charity: We Need to Change Our Perspective

Jodie Sweetin

Charity: Girls Inc.

Colton Underwood

Charity: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

Eboni K. Williams

Safe Horizons: Charity

