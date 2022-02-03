The new Netflix horror film is so chilling that viewers are afraid to fall asleep

Netflix subscribers are familiar with Elizabeth Lail because of her role in the psychological thriller The Psychological Killer. YouBased on a series popular books, However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.

In the fall of 2019, this film made its debut in cinemas. And it’s currently the #8 movie on Netflix in the US. We’ve got all the details below, including a description and trailer. Plus more top-ranked horror movies on Netflix to check out when you’re done with Countdown.

Countdown movie now streaming on Netflix

Here’s the Netflix synopsis. A nurse downloads an app that predicts the user’s exact time of death. What happens next? “she discovers she has three days to beat the clock and change her fate.”

The film, unfortunately, didn’t get particularly great reviews. However, CountdownJustin Dec directed and wrote the film. It earned a consolation prize of $48M worldwide, despite a budget of $7M.

The movie received a decent rating of 72 per cent from Rotten Tomatoes. This is based on more that 1,000 verified ratings. Unfortunately, the film currently holds a 26 percent review aggregate score. That score is based on 70 critics’ reviews.

A side note interesting about this movie: Ryan Boyling, a developer, built a companion Countdown app. It’s available on both iOSAnd Android. If you are a morbid curious soul and would like to join the fun, It is a random death generator and it reached #1 in the App Store at one time.

Top horror movies on netflix

Afterwards, you can continue to work. Countdown? You may be searching for the next scary horror movie to stream on Netflix. If that’s the case, you can peruse some of our recent coverage (here and here, for example) to get some ideas for what else to stream.

Rotten Tomatoes created a guide of the most-reviewed horror movies on Netflix. Here. The Top 3 with the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores are:

#1: His House (2020) — Rotten Tomatoes synopsis: “A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.”

#2 Creep 2 — Synopsis: “A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.”

#3: Under the Shadow (2016) — Synopsis: “After Shideh’s building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits.”