CORONATION Street’s Sarah Platt received devastating news about her baby tonight.

The pregnant mum of two – who is played by actress Tina O’Brien in the ITV soap – is currently expecting a baby with either husband Adam Barlow or drug dealer Damon Hay.

1 Coronation Street’s pregnant Sarah Platt gets devastating news about her baby Credit: ITV

Viewers watched as Sarah carried on a shock affair with Damon for months.

But the affair was exposed after Sarah fell pregnant and she couldn’t keep her lies up anymore.

Adam hit breaking point not knowing whether the baby was his or Damon’s and the pair split up.

But after deciding to try again, Sarah and Adam went for a DNA test but when the results came Sarah couldn’t open them.

Instead she ripped the letter in half and binned it – before lying to Adam that he is the father.

In tonight’s episode the couple went for a scan to find out the sex of their baby and when the nurse asked about genetic testing, Sarah’s response had Adam’s spidey senses tingling.

He realised he had to demand another DNA test.

However it was Sarah who was in for a shock when she discovered her uncle Stephen had spotted her ripping the letter in two and retrieved it from the bin.

Horrified at what he’s done, she confronted him but he lied his way out of it and became a shoulder for her to cry on.

He convinced her to open the results and read them – and Sarah was devastated.

Clearly Adam isn’t the father and fans are not in anyway shocked.

One wrote: “The baby’s not Adams. Sarah has been bloody stupid.”

A second said: “Sarah’s world is about to crumble around her.”

Another added: “Sarah will probably get Stephen to create her a fake paternity test letter!”