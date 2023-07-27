The Notary Public profession can prove to be very lucrative

We suggest that you become a notary. You can earn up to six-figures. Sign on the line.

The National Notary Association, a Notary Public is an “official of integrity appointed by state government — typically by the secretary of state — to serve the public as an impartial witness in performing a variety of official fraud-deterrent acts related to the signing of important documents.” They are hired to ensure that no one pulls a fast-one.

The article continues after the advertisement

The notaries’ duties involve screening the “signers” of important documents to ensure their identity and that they are willing to sign the document without being intimidated or under duress. They also make sure the person signing the document understands the content of the transaction or the document. Notaries are required for documents such as wills and powers of attorney. A notary is also required if you plan to buy or sell real estate. TikToker says that the work itself could bring in a six-figure income. @notarybrittany. How do I sign up for the program?

The article continues after the advertisement

How a notary earns six figures

Someone who goes by the name @notarybrittany in TikTok is probably a very experienced notary. She explains in a TikTok that earning a six-figure salary is possible and likely.

Brittany works as a mobile Notary. It’s essentially Doordash for notaries. She goes to clients to notarize their documents. Brittany is needed by many of her clients who have just closed on their home and want to ensure everything looks good.

The article continues after the advertisement

Brittany charges 300 dollars for an appointment which takes about one hour. When she has two appointments every day, for 52 weeks, on five days of the week, Brittany can earn about $156,000. Brittany explains, “That’s the gross.”

The article continues after the advertisement

Brittany works only three or four times a week. She does between three and five closings a day. You’ll notice that this is $900 to $1500 per day. This scenario will result in her earning at the very least of $129,600 per annum.

Source: Getty Images Brittany earning money in real time.

The article continues after the advertisement

Brittany discusses the other benefits of being a notary, besides making money. This is an unlimited career for you, she assures. Work as much as or as little you wish. This can be done full-time, or as a part-time job. It is up to you when and with whom you want to work.

The only other costs are gas and vehicle wear. Maybe it is a closely-guarded secret. Brittany explains that we are short 47,000 notaries as per the latest census. Brittany explains, “We now have fewer Notaries than 2017”.

The article continues after the advertisement

Source: TikTok/@Rebecca Henderson

How can one become notary publics?

Scroll through Brittany’s TikToks to learn how to become notary. Warning: There is a lot. Brittany is not able to answer state specific questions because it varies by state.

The article continues after the advertisement

Make sure that you have all the qualifications required by your state to become a Notary. California, for example, requires that you complete a Notary Public Application Form, take a 6-hour course and pass an exam administered by the state. After you’ve passed, you will need to pass a background test. Surety Bond.