Kelly Gale, a model from New York City, slays in a plunging thong bikini on a luxury yacht while playing chess.

Amy Comfi
Entertainment

MODEL Kelly Gale stands in a draughts — before getting down to a game of chess.

She posed for the camera in a bikini with palm prints.

Kelly Gale enjoys a game of chess in a palm print bikini

Kelly Gale is seen playing chess wearing a Palm Print Bikini

Kelly, who has modelled for Victoria’s Secret, is living it up in the south of France.

The above Instagram picture shows her playing chess while on a private boat with fizz.

Kelly and actor partner Joel Kin­naman, 43, are touring the French Riviera.

After dating for 3 years, the couple got married in 2021.

Joel married tattoo artist Cleo Wattenstrom in 2018.

Kelly and Joel adopt adorable dog Zoe and post cute pictures of Zoe to delight her fans.

Kelly also has a bit of experience in acting.

She featured alongside Olympus Has Fallen star Gerard Butler, 53, in new film Plane.

Butler is a pilot that saves passengers who are struck by lightning and then lands them on an island, where they’re taken as hostages.

The character of his story relies on the prisoner aboard to rescue them.

She is getting married to actor Joel Kin­naman

