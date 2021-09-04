Cops search for person who leaked Queen’s funeral plan

The world saw Friday’s leaked plans for after Queen Elizabeth’s death. This information is thought to have been released from Whitehall. Operation London Bridge describes what will happen to Her Majesty when she dies.

The Operation London Bridge leak is being investigated by the authorities. Palace officials stated that they are looking for the culprit. “deeply frustrated”The breach. The Cabinet Office is already investigating the publication of the Queen’s funeral plans by the political website, Politico.

This leak, which is believed to have originated from Whitehall could lead to an official investigation by the government. Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary who was previously employed for Prince William, will not be making a formal inquiry decision before next week.

But one government source told the Mirror: “Neither the Palace nor the Government are particularly happy when leaks of this nature occur. “But it is more annoying than damaging to the plans.”

Boris Johnson, Prime Minster, will be embarrassed by the leak this weekend as he spends time with his family at Balmoral for the traditional summer visit. He will be asked questions about how the 10-day program detailing what happens following her death was published in its entirety for the first time.

London is feared to become a global capital. “full”As millions flock to the capital to pay respects,

These plans reveal that after being proclaimed King Prince Charles will embark on a tour across the UK in Operation Spring Tide.

Sources claim that there was an a “major appetite”To find out who leaked the documents, and their motivations.

After being updated during pandemic, these plans were released. Sources at the Cabinet Office said that: “We will look into which version has emerged and be able to determine whether this dereliction of duty requires a formal government investigation.

“At the very least, it is concerning, unnecessary and upsetting.”

The Queen, who is 95 years old, has not been found to be in poor health. However, Palace aides and Government officials are expected to work with the palace over the leak.

Only a few officials and specialists knew the information.

However, the plans are also sent to the police, local councils and Whitehall departments. According to one royal source: “It is deeply disturbing that such private information, which is not only deeply personal to the Queen but also has widespread security implications, has been revealed.” Angela Levin, a royal biographer, said that the leak was “awful and cruel”.

Labour MP Neil Coyle said: “The Queen has served our country with such distinction and deserves to have this sensitive issue treated with dignity and respect.

“It is trashy and deeply offensive to leak such information. An inquiry needs to expose the culprit so they can be sacked.”

“Those guilty of such an expose of intimately private information may want to consider their motives.”

– By Russell Myers, Royal Editor

The publication in full of secret plans in the event of the Queen’s death lays out in extraordinary detail how the world will face a new era.

It is a monumental event that will result in a torrent of phone calls and a rush to lower flags. There will also be hundreds of dignitaries coming from around the globe.

The Queen was faced with the strange and very uncomfortable situation of her funeral plans being published to the entire world. This caused more frustration than just for palace officials and courtiers.Whitehall will immediately launch an inquiry into the leakage of closely guarded documents. This information has been known for some time by a small group of specialists reporters and officials, who are bound together by a common understanding of the dangers.

There will be concerns across Government departments as well as the security services about anything that could disrupt the organization of such a global seismic event.

Privately, the Queen has obvious concerns about yet another blow following 18 months spent in isolation, scandal, drama and drama between her grandchildren, her children, and saying goodbye to Prince Philip.

