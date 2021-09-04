A woman quits job to become a full time dumpster driver

Recently, a shocking revelation coming from a Texas mother left the netizens spell-bound. The mother-of-four revealed that she left her full-time job to become a dumpster driver. She found an insane earning opportunity in the field and now the woman is selling discarded items from the trash.

Reportedly, she is now a full-time dumpster driver and is making around $1000 per week by reselling all the goods she discovers in the trash. Thanks to social media, or specifically YouTube, that portrayed the hard-working woman, Tiffany She’ree, 32 from Dallas, who chose to quit a stable income and tried her hands in an unconventional job.

Tiffany’s First Dumpster Attempts!!

Though Tiffany is now an expert dumpster driver, her start was not so easy. Back in 2017, she took her first dumpster attempt and found the work to be highly rewarding as she got her hands on Gold and a brand new makeup kit.

The total valuation of the things she collected touched approximately $1,200. This motivated Tiffany and her husband Daniel Roach, and from that day, they chose dumpster driving as a full-time job.

She’ree recently shared her views on the occupation and she quoted, “I’d never heard of or thought about this job before I randomly noticed a YouTube video of some girls dumpster diving.” She further revealed that the video ignited the spark in her mind to try her hands on it. And now, over five years later, she is happily enjoying and earning her bread for the occupation.

The online world is happy with her efforts and the netizens often praise her for her work. Being a lady, carrying out his job is pretty tough, and Tiffany is doing it perfectly. Netizens shower their blessings and comments on her posts.