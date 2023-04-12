Wednesday April 12, GH Spoilers: Encouragement. Repeated history. Determination.

General Hospital (GH), spoilers and news for Wednesday April 12, 2012: Tease encouragement, repetition of history, and determination. Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) friends try to encourage her, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) worries about history repeating itself, and Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) determined to find a way of escape.

General Hospital Spoilers – Curtis Ashford Takes Charge

At General Hospital, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) takes charge as he’s likely trying to discourage negativity about finding those kidnapped by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Perhaps he is trying to motivate Nina Reeves, Cynthia Watros, to keep her hope alive for Willow. Willow was to get a bone-marrow transplant. Victor is the number one suspect in Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) disappearance and was to be the donor to Willow.

Curtis could also be trying to dissuade Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), who may now have realized that Trina has disappeared. Curtis is firm when he says “That’s enough”-soon, he’ll also join the search for the missing.

GH Spoilers – Encouragement

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), and Sasha Corbin, (Sofia Mattsson), are seen flanking Willow at the Quartermaine Gatehouse. They’re trying to encourage her. Perhaps they’re brainstorming about who else might be able to donate bone marrow, as she questions them about their ideas. Willow asks, “isn’t that the same as talking about giving up hope?” Finding new hope for Willow doesn’t mean giving up hope on Liesl.

General Hospital Spoilers – Cody Bell Is Desperate

The PCPD Questioning Room Cody Bell, Josh Kelly sits across Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), desperate for a way out. Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) didn’t like his threats about telling Sasha the truth about Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) garage and her gambling problem. Gladys took off her expensive diamond bracelet borrowed from a jeweler for the Nurses’ Ball and planted it in the pocket of the tuxedo jacket Cody was going to wear.

Sam asks Gladys what he did to Sasha, and the truth is his only escape. Gladys, in the meantime, will fish for information, likely about Cody’s charges.

GH Spoilers – A Frightened Mom

Esmé isn’t the only frightened mom with a missing child at General Hospital, Portia is also nervous about Trina’s whereabouts. It is possible that Trina may be kidnapped, too, considering Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), disappearance. That, of course, isn’t exactly the situation but Trina is on The Haunted Star as a stowaway, having followed Spencer. She’ll get support even though she tells someone, possibly Curtis, that it’s too late for that.

General Hospital Spoilers – Dante Falconeri Has An Idea

Dante Falconeri, Dominic Zamprogna), will reach a sad conclusion. However, he shares an idea with Port Charles Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford at the PCPD. Dante says that he has a friend who might be able help with the multi-pronged inquiry into the kidnappings. Jordan requires all of the assistance she can get right now, and Dante could be helping to hire Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard).

Chase should soon hear from civilian review boards, even if he only picks up some of the local case work. Chase will find out his fate quickly and will love to go back to work as an officer!

GH Spoilers – History Repeated?

Elsewhere, their heads together, as Laura worries that history is repeating itself. In the Ice Princess case, she was right in front of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). With Victor now having the necklace made from the original Ice Princess diamond, she can’t help but worry that he’s going to try to complete what Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) started. And Laura’s suspicions and fears are right on target, because that is exactly what the megalomaniac Victor is planning to do.

General Hospital Spoilers – Discouragement And Fears

Josslyn McCoy (Laura Wright), Carly Spencer and Josslyn Jackson (Eden McCoy), share their fears and discouragement as Carly informs Joss that they must prepare. Of course, she’s talking about Willow’s late stage leukemia and that there’s a very real possibility that she might die. Victor is believed to have kidnapped Liesl, making it unlikely that she will find a match for her last-minute donation.

It would take an act of God to save Willow at this point, and that’s not that likely either. Carly can’t remain positive unless she is unrealistic, and unfortunately that’s where they’re at.

GH Spoilers – Determination

Back on board The Haunted Star, the still undiscovered Trina is back in Spencer’s stateroom, and telling him she needs to find a way off that ship. Willow needs Liesl’s bone marrow, and they need to get off that boat with baby Ace. Trina insists that Willow seek help, and return if she can. Spencer is trying hard to convince her otherwise. He’s not going anywhere without Ace and she’s not going anywhere but to send back help.

