Cops Arrest Louisiana Water Treatment Worker for Twice Peeing in Drinking Water Supply tank

A Louisiana government employee was arrested and fired after he was allegedly caught on camera urinating in the city’s water supply in at least two separate occasions in the last 30 days, authorities said.

Michael Mastin, aged 57, from Baton Rouge was taken into custody and charged this week with criminal damage to a crucial infrastructure and two counts for contaminating drinking water supplies. jail records. Mastin awaits arraignment. He is currently on $25,000 bail.

Mastin worked previously at Donaldsonville’s water supply treatment facility and was an employee there for over a decade, according to officials.

Mastin was seen leaving his office in security footage, taking the camera’s angle, and then going into the water supply. Officials shared this information with the media. Security footage.

Mastin was able to see the security camera from a full view, and one time, he could be directly at it, despite having adjusted the angle.

Clint Cointment of Ascension Parish stated, “I am very disappointed” and that the conduct was unacceptable. “This type of behavior will never be tolerated in parish government.”

Ascension Parish officials reportedly learned of Mastin’s actions shortly after March 22, according to the statement. According to reports, Mastin’s position was terminated by his employer in the afternoon.

According to jail records Mastin was taken into custody within hours of being fired.

According to the Advocate, Mastin was not able to give authorities any explanation for his actions. But further investigation revealed that Mastin had at most one time urinated in water supplies within the last 30 day. It is unclear if he has done it more than twice, since the plant’s security archive only goes back 30 days, the Advocate reported.

Federal authorities have been notified and will be continuing the investigation into Mastin’s actions, authorities said.

Local authorities, however, are assuring the public there is no threat to the water supply as samples taken after the incident show the water quality is “in good standing and meets all safe water drinking requirements,” the statement read.