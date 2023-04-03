Surreal moment BMW driver crashes into crowd trying to drive supercar, leaving witnesses gasping in horror

This shocking footage captures the BMW driver crashing into people while trying to drive a supercar.

Driver lost control of his car, and crashed into a group of petrolheads near the British Motor Museum.

The BMW headed towards shocked pedestrians as the driver tried to drift

3

As the driver drifted, the BMW drove towards pedestrians in shock.
But the motor then ploughed into bystanders with some knocked to the floor

3

However, the motor drove into the people around it with others knocked on the ground.
Witnesses were heard in horror after the incident

3

After the incident, witnesses were horrified.

Yesterday afternoon, motor enthusiasts gathered at Warwickshire Museum to witness an event.

They were still reeling from the incident when the driver attempted to drive the car high-performance in an unorthodox move.

He appeared to be joking before losing control of the vehicle and wrapping it around an intersection with pedestrians.

After the accident, shocked witnesses could be heard screaming in terror.

Others watched in horror as the dazed driver reversed his car and drove off, while others stared on helplessly.

The video ended quickly with the people moving out of the danger zone.

The good news is that nobody was seriously hurt when they fell.

After the incident, it was recorded that pedestrians got up and walked away.

TikTok users were quick to weigh in on this crash, making it viral.

One stated, “Taste is as important as driving skills or common sense.”

One other commenter said: “They should have been arrested and charged.”

Another added, “That’s another great show that has been ruined.”

One person stated, “Average BMW driver,”

A British Motor Museum spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that took place on the B4100 today.  

“We take issues of road safety very seriously and whilst we won’t be commenting further at this time, we will investigate and act accordingly.” 

Warwickshire Police has been reached for comment.

