Amber alert issued for toddler whose mother was found murdered: police

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a missing toddler whose mother was found brutally slain inside their St. Petersburg apartment, as desperate searchers look for the child who is considered in danger, police said.

Taylen Mosley, who was 2 months old, went missing on Thursday. Police conducted a welfare check following the family of Taylen’s mother calling authorities. They stated that they could not reach Pashun Jeffery, 20 years, and had requested assistance.

Mosley was discovered dead at her home, and police stated that her son wasn’t there. “That crime scene is very violent on the inside,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told reporters Thursday afternoon, when the Amber Alert was issued. We want Taylen to be found. “That’s our main objective right now. We just want to ensure the child is secure,” he stated.

Taylen’s father, Taylen, was identified by police as an individual of interest. However, Taylen did not go with him. The child has not been found by detectives who followed up on leads over the night. The department released a statement saying that a new team is currently canvassing the complex.

He was not named. The mother was “murdered,” according to the Department.

On Friday, searchers used helicopters, drones and K-9 units to locate the boy. Police said that nearby retention ponds were being also dredged.

According to the chief of police, they will investigate “the homicide scene.” We want this child to be home right away, but we need to do it now.

Unfortunately, the cause of her death has not been released. According to police, Mosley and her child were the only people in her apartment at the time her body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.