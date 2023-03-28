Cops are called to investigate reports that a naked woman climbed a tree in West Palm Beach.

After bizarre information that she ran naked in a Palm Beach County area, authorities arrested her. They said they found a body.

Sheree Williams is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Her first court appearance was Monday morning. She will remain at Palm Beach County Main Detention Center without bond.

On Sunday morning, at 9:14 a.m., authorities responded to a West Palm Beach neighborhood after receiving reports of a naked woman climbing a tree and running around the neighborhood, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An investigation led authorities to a home, where they discovered another woman’s dead body.

Authorities said that investigators believe Williams was the victim in Williams’ homicide. However, the motive for the killing is still unknown.

Williams was later taken to hospital and treated.

Authorities confirmed that they are still investigating the matter.

Williams was not immediately available with information regarding his legal representation.