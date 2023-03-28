An osteopath is here to help you get rid of the ugly neck hump.

A hunchback is not something anyone wants.

Many of us could develop the condition called “tech neck” because we spend so much time slouching over our devices.

2 Osteopath Brendon Talbot (pictured) shows the way to eliminate neck hump

It causes the neck to lose its natural curves and makes it look humped.

The condition used to be seen only in dentists, who were often tense and unable to see patients. But it is now being noticed in the younger generation, who have grown up using smartphones, tablets, and other technology.

Brendon, Canada’s top osteopath has demonstrated one easy movement that can get rid of neck humps and improve posture.

In this video, he demonstrates how to stretch the neck muscles by doing an easy exercise.

To begin, tuck your chin down as deep as you can. After that press down gently on the backside of your head.

He explained that you should feel the stretch in your back neck.

While one exercise will not change your posture, he said that doing it every day can improve it.

According to him, it may also be helpful in relieving headaches and migraines as well as neck pain and upper back discomfort.

Brendon’s advice was appreciated by social media users who flooded to the comments area to say thanks.

One woman responded, “Thanks – I have sent your videos my husband,”

Another one said “I needed it.”

Brandon isn’t the only one to offer practical advice on health.

The expert had warned previously that cross your legs when you sit down is bad for your veins.

He said, “All the blood of the lower limbs flows into the femoral vasculature which runs below the inguinal ligament and groin region.”

Doctors have previously suggested that crossing your legs raises your blood pressure slightly.

While varicose veins are another reason why people are told not to cross their legs – as the action is said to disrupt the blood moving to the heart.