Was the Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ Soundtrack a Success?

Source: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans tuned in on March 27, 2023 The Bachelor Season 27’s finale features Zach Shallcross, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. As viewers watched Gabi, Kaity and Zach meet Zach’s family before going on their final date before the end of season 27, there was suspense.

Unfortunately the audio cut out during Zach and Gabi’s time together. The Sound on Season 27’s Finale was cut off. Let’s look closer.

Was there an audio glitch on the finale of “The Bachelor”? Twitter commentary and memes didn’t disappoint.

The sound disappeared for 5 minutes within the second half hour. The Bachelor Season 27’s finale. It’s that time when everything is really going well and the viewers can’t wait to see who wins the finale rose.

After the commercial breaks, however, sound was restored. But viewers at home were definitely concerned and frustrated about the interruption — and they didn’t hesitate to hilariously vent on Twitter. Many people just wanted to be sure that it wasn’t their phone acting up.

*audio stops watching #TheBachelor* *immediately goes to twitter to confirm if it’s my tv or the network* — Heather Salema (@heathersalema) February 28, 2023

Some joked about how panicked ABC’s technical staff were during the broadcast without audio. It’s not a joke, but someone’s job could be in danger.

Another group believed ABC didn’t respond quickly enough to the technical problem.

Some people weren’t bothered that Gabi was on Gabi’s first date. (It was clear that they had been rooting to support Kaity.

Many people on Twitter found it amusing that the sound cut off at the crucial moments of the season.

“Never before seen in bachelor history” **removes all audio and sound**#TheBachelor — Murph’s Mom (@murphsmom9) February 28, 2023

Ex-host of the show was accused in a bizarre conspiracy theory. The BachelorChris Harrison, thank you for your sabotage on the Soundtrack to the Season 27 Finale.

Jesse Palmer addressed the sound briefly after a second commercial. “Apologies for the technical difficulties earlier but we are back on track now,” he said before making a joke about viewers not missing much — other than yet another shot of Zach in the shower.