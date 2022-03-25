Cooper finally gives us a lead on his blackmailer in a new episode of the Blacklist

The BlacklistCooper started the ninth season in a fresh way after Liz Keen’s passing. He has been framed convincingly for murder and this only makes things more difficult. Cooper is being blackmailed. Lew is his only confidant. Lew introduces Cooper to a new lead in an exclusive clip (seen above), but the plot thickens and it already makes things more difficult for Cooper.

Lew summarizes Cooper’s blackmail situation: he was drugged and framed for murder. He was also caught in a lie. There were no leads. The only woman who could help him went AWOL. Lew managed to locate the woman that could provide some crucial information, and they were able to finally get a lucky break. Problem? Cooper doesn’t want her to be an innocent bystander. “this mess”It has proved fatal many times.

Lew points out that the woman could already be at risk. “piece of the puzzle”Cooper to get his name cleared of the murder that started it all in Season 9. Although the clip ends with Cooper still not looking entirely convinced, the description for the episode – called “Genuine Models Inc.” – reveals that Cooper is heading down to Atlanta to pursue this lead, while the Task Force is on a case of wealthy clients dying after making use of an escort service, while Red is joined by a friend at a memorial.

While this lead is arguably the most promising that Cooper has had for a while – as least insofar as the woman seemed to escape to safety and is still alive – this wouldn’t be The BlacklistIf everything goes well in Atlanta, It will be interesting to see whether Lew follows Cooper down south. Cooper is a natural encourager, and Lew might be more interested in Cooper’s safety than his blackmailer.

All things considered “Genuine Models Inc.”It seems like an exciting episode The BlacklistCooper is on NBC, so make sure you tune in at 8 p.m. Friday to watch the interview. ET on the 2022 TV schedule for more information about Cooper and his blackmailer. Following the Olympics, the program moved back to Friday nights 2022. The season had started on Thursday nights. Law & Order: SVUAnd Law & Order: Organized Crime. It was successful on Fridays in previous seasons so it could be a positive move forward.

Plus, The BlacklistThe drama is expected to continue its journey for at least another season. In February, NBC renewed the drama for a tenth consecutive season. While few shows can survive for that long on television networks, NBC has seen some long-running successes in recent years like Chicago FireAnd (of course) Law & Order: SVU. How successful? The BlacklistIt’s not surprising that a Season 10 is on the horizon.