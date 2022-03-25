New Orleans Grandma is Killed in Brutal Carjacking.

Authorities say that a group of teenagers are being accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman aged 73 years old. Her arm was cut before she died at the scene.

Linda Frickey, a grandmother of four, was leaving her job at a New Orleans insurance company when three teens apparently started casing her silver Nissan.

Surveillance footage captured the horrendous attack.

Two teenagers opened the doors to the passenger and driver sides. The suspect on the driver’s side then appeared to punch Frickey, while his female accomplices jumped into Frickey’s backseat.

A second later, one of them jumped out. But the driver continued on with Frickey still in the car.

Police say Frickey was tangled in her seatbelt as the teens sped off, and she was dragged for an entire block. She died instantly after her arm was severed.

“For them to brutally start beating on her, mace her, pull her out the car. Just could not believe that Linda was murdered,” Frickey’s sister, Jinny Lynn Griffin, told Inside Edition.

Kathy Richard, a sister-in law, is in a funk. “It’s so deliberate, cruel,”She said.

The family had recently celebrated Frickey’s 73rd birthday.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspects. After their families turned them over, four teenagers were detained on Monday.

The location of the carjacking was approximately 13 blocks from where the vehicle was found.

Carjackings are on the rise in major cities, including New York City and Chicago.