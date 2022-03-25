Blake Shelton Allegedly Feuding With Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Over Their Kids, Anonymous Source Says

Is it? Blake SheltonButting heads Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale? One tabloid claims Shelton may be stepping on Rossdale’Here are our parenting tips. Here’s the latest gossip about Shelton and Stefani’s blended family.

Gavin Rossdale Says ‘Stop Talking About My Boys’?

The latest edition Life & Style According to reports, tensions are increasing between Blake Shelton & Gavin Rossdale. After privately tying the knot with Stefani last year, Shelton officially took on the role of stepfather to her and Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. And since the wedding, the singer hasn’t stopped gushing about Stefani’s boys. But Rossdale apparently isn’t quite as thrilled about their new arrangement.

“Gavin told Gwen to pass along a message to Blake: Cool it with the public lovefest,”An insider’s guide to cooking. “He thinks it’s weird. If the shoe were on the other foot and they were Blake’s children, he wouldn’t like it either. Blake is crossing a line.”Everyone involved wants the best, but sources tell me that the tension is beginning to be felt by the kids. “The kids sense a pull,”The tipster is trustworthy. “They try their best to give Gavin a lot of attention, but they also like having Blake around rooting them on.”

Blake Shelton is ‘Crossing A Line’?

This report is flawed on many levels. First of all—even if Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale were at odds—spilling a family’s personal information without their consent would only harm them. Just knowing this “so-called” information is a good thing. “insider” has no problem talking to a tabloid, we’re certain that they aren’t really close to the family if they even exist at all.

This is just a bizarre tale about a happy family. While blended family dynamics aren’t the simplest, both Shelton and Rossdale have made it clear that the children are the priority. It’s just strange to assume Rossdale would be anything other than happy that Shelton gets along with his sons.

The tabloid’s insistence on insinuating drama between Rossdale and Shelton is tacky, reductive, and extremely damaging. Besides, this isn’t the first time something like this has been published.

The Magazine on Stefani And Shelton

Fans of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shouldn’t believe a word Life & StyleSays about the “Nobody But You” duo. Back in 2020, the outlet falsely claimed that Stefani and Shelton secretly got married on the No Doubt singer’s 50th birthday based on the word of another “insider.”The magazine reported that Shelton had asked Stefani to leave Hollywood. Clearly, Life & Style doesn’t really have any actual insight into Shelton and Stefani’s personal lives.

