According to a Spaniard, there are six major mistakes that tourists in Marbella make.

The six biggest mistakes made by tourists on their holidays in Spain, according to a SPANIARD in the UK

Since he was young, 24-year-old Jorge Hinojosa Mena has visited the Spanish vacation hotspot Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

4 One Spaniard who lives in Britain has exposed the most common mistakes Brits commit when they visit Marbella Credit: Jorge Hinojosa Mena

4 Since he was young, Jorge and his family have been visiting Marbella. Credit: Jorge Hinojosa Mena

After his uncle Eugenio’s visit to the Spanish town, Jorge and his family began spending holidays in Marbella.

There are many ways Brits could experience Marbella better, including where to stay and what they eat.

Public transport

Jorge said to Sun Online Travel, “Don’t stay in a hotel on the edge of the town as the public transportation is hard.

The public transportation is terrible because the majority of buses end at 11pm. This makes it hard to go out to dinner or to a late party.

Jorge advises against booking cheaper accommodations further from the city centre.

The Brits should book a hotel that is within walking distance to the major attractions in Marbella, as taxis can be expensive.

Paella for dinner

The wrong order at a restaurant will also cause Brits to stand out.

Jorge explained that in Spain paella is served for dinner, while most Brits have it as lunch. We have lighter dinners like fried salmon.

Jorge and his wife will likely avoid a restaurant if they see Brits eating there.

We know a place is a tourist trap if we see many Brits entering.

Jorge suggests that if you are a Brit looking for an authentic Spanish meal, go to restaurants with menus not written in English.

Buy items at the beach

Although it may seem ideal to not leave the beach, buying suncream from vendors on the beach is a bad idea.

The man said: “Never ever buy suncreams from those shops that you’ll see at the beach. They’re overpriced, and the quality is poor.”

The flip-flops are of really poor quality and will be overcharged.

Dressing as a flamenco dancer

Avoid wearing the traditional dress if you really want to look like an authentic local.

He stated: “Families who have young children shouldn’t dress them in flamenco dresses.

The locals wear this only for festivals.

Enjoying a drink in the sun

Jorge added: “Brits seem to also drink a great deal when the weather is warm and sunny.

The Brits are more likely to sit in midday heat than the Spanish, who will head out to the beach in the early morning.

All inclusive

The food available in town is better, and you will be able to eat as a local.

Gaspar is the favorite restaurant of Jorge’s entire family.

According to Spaniards, you need to book a table weeks in advance.

The Paella would be my lunch choice and the tortilla dinner.

Jorge suggested that for a more spontaneous meal, grab drinks and snacks at Chiringuito.

Jorge isn’t the only person who’s got a firm understanding of the mistakes Brits make in Spain, one British expat has revealed the three big mistakes tourists make while they’re on holiday in the country.

It includes eating in restaurants that have laminated menus with pictures, and being overly reliant upon taxis or private transfers.

A British couple has revealed what they like and dislike about Spain.

4 He has been visiting Marbella every month for the past few years and has warned Brits not to buy from beach vendors. Credit: Jorge Hinojosa Mena