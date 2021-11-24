Comedian’s viral spoof interview ‘with Peppa Pig employee’ is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

In scenes that had us unable to decide whether to laugh or cry, the prime minister Boris Johnson praised Peppa Pig World during a speech that went off the rails on Monday .

The leader of the country also made car noises during the same speech, which the official Downing St transcrip t included as: “Arum arum araaaaaagh”.

Even better were the pictures that emerged showing his gleeful face on one of the rides, looking noticeably dishevelled in an ill-fitting hat, as well as all the memes which inevitably followed.

(via REUTERS)

In response to the avalanche of Peppa Pig political news this week, actor and comedian Rosie Holt uploaded a hilarious parody of what she imagined a Peppa Pig World staff member might say if interviewed about the PM’s visit.

One of the mockup tickers on the screen says: “A staff member says Boris Johnson liked the theme park ‘very much’ and said ‘he looks like a hairdryer doesn’t he?’” – in reference to Johnson comparing Peppa to a “Picasso-like hairdryer”.

The “staff member”Johnson enjoyed the entire visit and took all of the rides, while Carrie looked after his baby.

The “employee” goes on to say they don’t believe Johnson has been there himself, but “quite a few”Several of his children have. This was amid speculation. The prime minister stated that He has six children and is currently pregnant with a seventh.

Holt also joked about Johnson’s praise of the safe streets of Peppa Pig World. The clip includes: “He made a bit of a joke about introducing a street tax in 2022, I think it was a joke, because he said it would only hit the north which would be rubbish because my cousin who works at Gordon the Gopher World in Grimsby has a real struggle because no one can get there”This subtle reference is to the derailment of plans for HS2.

They hosted a “swine parade”Before everyone danced, the comedian stated, “getting piggy with it”.

The clip also contained a reference to Dave – former prime minister David Cameron – who We assume that the park is likely to be closed.

She said Johnson’s aide had to remind him to do his speech, to which he “replied”: “This is my speech! Down with the BBC!”

Holt’s skit has received more than half a million views on Twitter since it was uploaded on Tuesday afternoon.

The clip was received with many responses, some telling Holt that it made their day.

If you’re hungry for more Peppa-themed silliness, check out the top memes inspired by Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech .