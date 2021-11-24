90 Day Fiancé’s Andrew Kenton Looks Jacked In Video After Losing A Whopping 135 Pounds

The 90 Day FiancéThe franchise is known for its intense relationships drama. However, it has also been known for the extreme experiences of cast members. “glow ups”After appearing on television. Andrew Kenton’s transformation is now viral after he lost a significant amount of weight.

Andrew Kenton from California starred in 90 Day FiancéSeason 8, and some fans might remember his disastrous engagement to French Amira Lollisa. Their relationship is over, and it appears he’s been hard at work on getting in shape since his last television appearance. Kenton Instagram: I posted a video highlighting his workout routine to inform audiences he’s lost more than 135 pounds so far.

Andrew Kenton went from around 375 pounds to his current weight of about 240, and there’s no denying the former 90 Day Fiancé star looks great. It’s good to see him working on creating a change for himself that he’s clearly proud of, especially after his Relationship with Amira Lollysa ended.

Fans wondering if all this working out is for Andrew Kenton’s big return to 90 Day Fiancé shouldn’t hold their breath. While Everything is possible , Kenton made it clear throughout the entirety of his season that he didn’t appreciate the way the series portrayed him or that it masked some of the alleged deceptions on Amira Lollysa’s part. For those that don’t remember, Kenton and Lollysa originally planned to vacation together in a resort in Mexico, but she was Mexican authorities detained Kenton stayed at the resort unassisted.

The couple’s relationship didn’t last, though Andrew Kenton hinted at times he questioned whether or not it was real in the first place. Kenton claimed Amira Lolisa and her dad Actively worked to get her on TV It was implied that she considered a relationship more important than a physical one. Obviously, it’s a circumstance where fans will likely Never know the truth in the situation and what was or wasn’t legitimate, but given his experience, I wouldn’t expect Kenton is eager to do another season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Andrew Kenton is currently the latest 90 Day FiancéStar to transform their appearance after appearing on the show. Ariela Weinberg and Angela Deem both made waves in the past by their transformations. It’s a shame that, unlike the previous three, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see Kenton in the franchise again, though it’s not like there is any shortage of couples for the franchise to call upon. What’s most important is he seems to be happy, and fine with not being on television and Labeled as a villain .

