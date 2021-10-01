Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson baby was not a hit with Jost’s mom

Colin Jost His mother didn’t immediately give her approval for the name of his baby.

The “Saturday Night Live”Cast member and his spouse Scarlett JohannssonIn August, Cosmo was born to them. They were married on a Thursday episode “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Jost said that his family supported the name, but that his mom was a bit hesitant.

“My mom, I would say was slightly thrown by it,”Jost spoke of Meyers. “(She) didn’t quite understand it, I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippy thing.”

Meyers claimed that his mother would still call him and Johansson after the baby was born, even though he had just a few days to go.

“She’d be like ‘Cosmo, now is it final? Like did you submit the birth certificate,’ “He added. “She’s like ‘Oh, OK. Interesting. ‘Cause I was reading there’s also a name Cosimo, with an ‘i’. So that could also be an option.’ “

Jost stated that she felt more at ease when she met Cosmo.

“She lives in Staten Island, eventually she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives. So then she would call and she would say ‘I met someone they said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So, it is OK,’ “The 39-year-old “Weekend Update”Anchor recalled

Jost & Johansson got married in October 2020. announced the nuptials through a post on the Instagram page for Meals on Wheels America,The charity provides food and resources for the elderly. This is a picture of the Staten Island Ferry, with the words “Jost Married”The top.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” The caption is as follows. “Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Charles Trepany Contributing