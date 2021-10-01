‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Box Office: $10M in the Ring

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage From showtimes that began at 4:00 PM yesterday at 3,475 theaters, a $11.6M Thursday evening was raised.

To date the top previews during the pandemic have been Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow which started at 5PM (sans Disney+ Premier for the night) with $13.2M, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings which grossed $8.8M from showtimes at 6 p.m., and Universal’s F9 Which made $7.1M on 7PM shows.

We were previously told that first-day advance tickets sales for Andy Serkis-directed movies were quite strong. The current Rotten Tomatoes’ review rating for Venom 2 is at 58% Rotten, which is higher than the 2018’s first installment of 30% Rotten. We’ll see how audience exits settle. They’re always high with fans on Thursday night and even out by tonight.

Sony has told the media that they’re comping the sequel to A Quiet Place Part II which did $47.5M over its 3 days of Memorial Day weekend, however, other tracking services and even major exhibitors’ own internal projections have Venom 2 Over $60M

MGM/United Artists Releasing/Bron Creative’s The Addams Family 2. Previews were held at 4pm. The pic is available for rent at 4,207 locations. It is expected that the pic will gross in the teens within three days. Conrad Vernon directed the first movie in 2019, which opened at $24.2M.

Voltage Pictures’ had two special showings of YA romance threequel After We Fell This solid collection was collected $627KBoth the 7pm & 10pm Fathom Events Shows are open.

Warner Bros.’ The Many Saints of Newark The previews for HBO Max’s day-and-date theatrical production did not take place Thursday night.

Disney’s Shang-Chi Grossed over $200MYesterday was the first domestic movie during the recent pandemic to surpass that mark. Already a week ago, we reported that the MCU title had been surpassed. Black Widow To becomes the most popular movie about the pandemic in Canada and the U.S.