Cole Sprouse Says He Wants Riverdale To End

Starring in Riverdale It makes for a lovely environment. suite life. Right, Cole Sprouse?

Perhaps not. Recent interview with GQ magazine, Sprouse—who stars as Jughead Jones on the CW show—revealed that he is ready for the teen drama series to end and to “wrap it up with a bow.”Sprouse stated that most of the cast shares his sentiments and added that actors are eager to move on to the next chapter in their lives.

Ok, but what if? we’reCole, are you ready? Cole, what did you think?

We have to admit, after six seasons, over 100 episodes, and many complicated storylines, it is not surprising that Sprouse is willing to try new things.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale],”He stated. “I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

The series returned to January for its sixth season. It featured a time jump seven decades into the future, which featured Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead, Archie Andrews (KJ ApaVeronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) going their separate ways.